'Here To Seek Accountability': CJP Protester Tries To Give Flowers To Security Personnel At Delhi's Jantar Mantar; He Refuses

Screengrab | PeekTV

A member of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) attempted to offer flowers to security personnel outside the Parliament Street Police Station in Delhi on Saturday, as supporters gathered ahead of a planned protest over the NEET-UG question paper leak.

The symbolic gesture was in line with calls made by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who urged supporters to conduct the demonstration peacefully and respectfully. A video shared by Peektv showed a protester dressed as a “cockroach” approaching police personnel with flowers, describing the act as a message of compassion rather than confrontation.

“Usually, protesters are considered anti-nationals in this country but we just want to protest with love and peace,” the protester said before offering flowers to the officers.

"Not everyone can speak up for themselves so we're here as the voice of the youth. We're just here to seek accountability from the people who have put the future of of so many children at risk," he added.

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Protest shifted to Jantar Mantar

Earlier, CJP supporters had been asked to gather at Parliament Street Police Station to seek permission for the demonstration. However, the plans changed after Delhi Police granted permission for the protest at Jantar Mantar.

In a post on X, the group informed supporters that they could proceed directly to the designated protest site.

“Delhi Police has granted permission for the protest at Jantar Mantar. We can now assemble directly at Jantar Mantar, and no longer need to go to the Parliament Street Police Station, as originally planned,” the party said.

The protest has been organised to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG question paper leak controversy.

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Dipke calls for peaceful demonstration

Abhijeet Dipke, who arrived in Delhi from the United States on Saturday morning, also appealed to supporters to maintain a peaceful atmosphere throughout the demonstration.

Sharing a message on X shortly after landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Dipke encouraged participants to carry books and the national flag while treating law enforcement officials with respect.

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“Landed. Looking forward to meet you all at Jantar Mantar. Do not forget to carry a book and our Tiranga! Offer flowers to policemen as a gesture of compassion & gratitude. We have to lead this movement with love and peace!” he wrote.

The flower-offering gesture quickly drew attention online, highlighting the group's attempt to frame its protest as a peaceful civic demonstration rather than a confrontational political rally.