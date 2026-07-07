'Help No One': Man Fakes Bike Fall To Distract Pedestrian, Steals ₹1 Lakh Smartphone In Hyderabad; CCTV Footage Goes Viral

A shocking theft caught on CCTV in Hyderabad's Saroornagar has sparked widespread concern after two men allegedly used a staged road accident to steal an expensive smartphone from a passerby. The incident, which unfolded in less than a minute, has gone viral on social media, raising fresh questions about public safety and the growing use of distraction tactics by thieves.

How the theft happened

According to the CCTV footage, a man riding a motorcycle suddenly made a U-turn and headed towards a pedestrian who was crossing the road. Moments later, he appeared to lose control of the bike and deliberately fell onto the street, creating the impression that he needed immediate assistance.

Without hesitation, the passerby rushed forward to help. As he tried to lift the motorcycle and assist the rider, a second man walked up to the scene, appearing to offer support.

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While the good Samaritan's attention remained focused on helping the fallen biker, one of the suspects quietly slipped a hand into the victim's front shirt pocket and removed his smartphone. The stolen device was reportedly worth around ₹1 lakh.

Escape took just seconds

After the theft, both suspects quickly got back onto the motorcycle and fled the scene before the victim realised what had happened.

Initially unaware that anything was wrong, the pedestrian continued walking. Within moments, he instinctively checked his pocket and discovered his phone was missing. Believing he had dropped it, he searched the road before realising the bikers had stolen it. He attempted to chase them, but they had already disappeared.

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The entire operation was executed in under a minute, demonstrating how quickly distraction-based thefts can take place.

Social media reacts

The viral video has triggered strong reactions online, with many expressing disappointment that such incidents could discourage people from helping strangers in genuine emergencies.

One user wrote, "This is exactly why people have stopped helping strangers on the road. The worst part is, because of a few people like this, someone who actually needs help might be ignored in the future."

Another commented, "Only because of such r—s people are afraid to help those who are really in need. They must be arrested not just for theft but also for cheating."

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A third user shared, "Never mind one day karma will hit them so hard they cannot move in life."

Distraction thefts are becoming more common

Police across several Indian cities have repeatedly cautioned the public about distraction thefts, where criminals create confusion through fake accidents, staged arguments, requests for help, or other deceptive situations to steal valuables. Such crimes often target mobile phones, wallets, jewellery, and bags, especially in busy public areas.

Authorities advise people to remain alert even while helping others. Keeping valuables in secure pockets, maintaining awareness of everyone present at the scene, and avoiding exposing expensive belongings can significantly reduce the risk of becoming a victim.