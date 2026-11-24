Heartwarming! Elderly Strangers Find Love At Himachal Pradesh Old Age Home, Set To Marry |

In a heartwarming story of companionship and second chances, two elderly residents of an old-age home in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district have decided to spend the rest of their lives together. Kanhaiya Lal, 75, and Sabina, 63, who found comfort and emotional support in each other during their stay at the facility, are preparing to get married on November 25.

The couple, who reside at Apna Ghar Old Age Home in Dayoli, Ghaghas area, have chosen to begin a new chapter together after experiencing loneliness and difficult circumstances in their personal lives. Following their court marriage, the wedding ceremonies will reportedly take place at the old-age home in accordance with Hindu traditions.

Kanhaiya Lal's Difficult Journey To The Old Age Home

Kanhaiya Lal, originally from the Janjehli area of Thunag in Mandi district, once led a relatively ordinary life with his wife. The couple earned their livelihood through farming. However, his life took a difficult turn after his wife passed away following an illness.

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Without children of his own, Kanhaiya Lal reportedly transferred his agricultural land to his brothers. However, his family circumstances subsequently deteriorated, and he was allegedly forced to leave his home.

Unable to find support from his relatives, the elderly man eventually took shelter in a cave in the forest. His circumstances changed in 2022 when he was brought to the Apna Ghar Old Age Home in Dayoli, where he found a place to stay.

Sabina's Story Of Struggle And Finding Companionship

Sabina, a 63-year-old woman originally from Kolkata, also had a challenging journey before arriving at the same facility.

According to reports, she was found in Mashobra, Shimla, and was rescued by the police. She was subsequently taken to Nari Niketan in Mashobra, where she reportedly stayed for nearly four years.

In 2025, she was shifted to Apna Ghar Old Age Home in Dayoli, Bilaspur district. It was here that she met Kanhaiya Lal.

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How Their Friendship Blossomed Into Love

Living under the same roof, the two gradually developed a close bond. From helping each other with everyday household activities to offering emotional support during difficult moments, their friendship grew into a meaningful companionship.

Having experienced loneliness and hardships in their respective lives, they found comfort in each other's presence. Over time, the two realised that they wanted to spend their remaining years together rather than continue living separately.

Their decision to marry came after discussions with the old-age home's management.

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Wedding To Take Place On November 25

Advocate Prakash Bansal, who founded the Dayoli old-age home, reportedly interacted with the couple to understand their feelings and intentions. During their conversation, both Kanhaiya Lal and Sabina expressed their wish to get married.

Respecting their decision, the ashram management began making arrangements for the wedding. The couple will reportedly complete their court marriage before participating in traditional Hindu wedding rituals on November 25.

Following the wedding, the newly married couple will be shifted to another old-age home in Nalagarh, where they will be able to live together.

Advocate Prakash Bansal also confirmed that a new old-age home has been established in Nalagarh. The facility will provide the couple with an opportunity to begin their married life together in a supportive environment.