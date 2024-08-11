Heartbreaking Video! Elephant Grieves Over Mother's Death For Almost Entire Day In Odisha

Odisha Vide: Elephant Grieves Over Mother's Death | X/Susanta Nanda

Heartbreaking scenes were recorded from the forests of Odisha were an elephant kept grieving over the death of its mother while standing to its body. It was informed that the young elephant stood there next to its mother's body for hours together and kept on expressing its pain over the parent's demise for an entire day. Visuals showed the elephant trying hard to wake up the mother and bring it back to life.

The matriarch died of old age. The sub adult bull of the herd kept grieving and didn’t move an inch for almost a day trying to wake it up…

IFS Officer shares online post

The video was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on X. Sharing the incident online he described it show a sub-adult bull elephant of the herd grieving profusely over the matriarch passing away. He informed X users that the animal had died of old age. His post, read, "The matriarch died of old age. The sub adult bull of the herd kept grieving and didn’t move an inch for almost a day trying to wake it up…From the forests of Northern Odisha."

Forest officials visit spot

News media reports claim the incident was received attention by the forest officials. On receiving information about the matriarch's demise in the forest, authorities reportedly visited the site to look into the matter and take necessary action. Along with an elephant squad and a veterinary expert, the official approached the situation.

Post-mortem mentions "natural death"

To rule out any doubt about the reason of death, a post-mortem of the animal was carried out of the forest officials in Odisha, who later stated it to be a case of natural death where the mother elephant had died due to old age. After initial investigation, the body of the deceased was buried in the forest. Sharing these information about the case to media, A K Dalei, an official of the Anandpur wildlife division of the state pointed out that further investigation into the matter is underway.