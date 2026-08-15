Heartbreaking! Pregnant Woman Carried Across Flooded Stream In Telangana - VIDEO

A seven-month-pregnant woman in Telangana was carried across a swollen stream on a traditional makeshift stretcher after heavy rainfall cut off road access to her remote tribal settlement.

The incident occurred in Kolam Guda, a tribal habitation in Kerameri mandal, where rising water levels made the route inaccessible to vehicles. With an ambulance unable to reach the area, villagers stepped in to help the woman get medical attention.

Villagers use traditional doli to cross water

The woman, identified as Kodapa Rameshwari, required urgent medical care. Her family and other residents placed her on a traditional stretcher, locally known as a doli, and began the difficult journey across the overflowing stream.

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Several villagers worked together to carry the stretcher through the fast-moving water, carefully navigating the flooded stretch to ensure Rameshwari could be taken to the nearest government hospital.

She was eventually brought to the Kerameri Government Hospital. However, doctors reportedly found no foetal movement and referred her to the Asifabad Government Hospital for further treatment.

Monsoon exposes healthcare access challenges

The incident has once again highlighted the difficulties faced by people living in remote tribal areas during the monsoon season. Swollen streams and poor road connectivity can leave entire settlements cut off from nearby towns and healthcare facilities.

Residents said the absence of all-weather roads and permanent bridges forces villagers to rely on makeshift arrangements during medical emergencies. They urged authorities to improve connectivity and build bridges across vulnerable stretches so people can reach hospitals safely, especially during heavy rains.

For communities living in remote parts of Telangana, reliable road infrastructure remains crucial to ensuring timely access to healthcare and other essential services during the monsoon.