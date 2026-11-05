'He Owned The Stage': South Korean Singer Aoora Sings Bhojpuri Hit 'Lollipop Lagelu' At IIT Kanpur Fest - WATCH |

South Korean singer and rapper Aoora has left fans impressed with his high-energy performance at IIT Kanpur's annual cultural festival Antaragini 2026. The Bigg Boss 17 contestant surprised the audience by singing and dancing to the iconic Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop Lagelu', with clips from the performance quickly making their way across social media.

Known for his vibrant stage presence and K-pop-inspired musical style, Aoora brought a fresh twist to the popular track, turning the festival into a lively musical celebration.

Aoora Grooves To Pawan Singh's 'Lollipop Lagelu' At IIT Kanpur

Originally performed by Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh, 'Lollipop Lagelu' was released in 2008 and has since become one of the most recognisable Bhojpuri dance tracks. Its catchy beats and signature hook have made it a favourite at parties and celebrations, including among audiences beyond India.

Aoora's performance at Antaragini 2026 added a global pop flavour to the Bhojpuri number. The South Korean artiste appeared on stage wearing a striking red kurta featuring intricate threadwork, teamed with white pyjamas. His vibrant ethnic outfit complemented the Indian musical element of the performance.

Sharing a glimpse of the concert on Instagram, Aoora expressed gratitude towards the IIT Kanpur audience. He wrote, “IIT kanpur!!! you didn’t just watch the showw. YOU MADE THE SHOW. Saranghaeyo.”

Netizens React To Aoora's Viral Performance

The singer's energetic rendition received an enthusiastic response online, with fans praising his ability to connect with Indian audiences through music. Several social media users also expressed their desire to see him perform at more events across the country.

“Craziness overloaded. Do more like this in Delhi too,” one user commented.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another wrote, “Huge respect for bringing people together through music.”

“So happy to see such a huge response from the audience,” a third user reacted, while another added, “Aoora always brings something special to the stage.”

The performance has further highlighted Aoora's growing popularity in India, where his musical experiments and stage appearances have helped him build a dedicated fan base.

Aoora's Growing Connection With Indian Music And Entertainment

Aoora first gained widespread recognition among Indian television audiences after participating in Bigg Boss 17 as a wildcard contestant in 2023. Since then, the singer has continued to explore opportunities in the Indian entertainment industry, including commercial campaigns for brands such as Lenskart and ITC Bingo!

Apart from mainstream entertainment, Aoora has also experimented with Indian devotional music. On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, he released 'Shiva Shivam', an EDM-inspired musical offering dedicated to Lord Shiva. He later released 'Hare Krishna', a tribute to Lord Krishna.