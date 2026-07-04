'He Kept Touching Me': Woman Alleges Men Harassed Her On Bihar Train, Says She Felt Unsafe Throughout Journey - VIDEO

A young woman's account of alleged harassment during a train journey in Bihar has gone viral on social media, renewing concerns about the safety of women travelling alone on public transport. The woman claimed that she was repeatedly touched without her consent by elderly co-passengers in a general coach before facing another uncomfortable interaction with a stranger after changing compartments.

Sharing her experience on Instagram, she described the journey as one of the most distressing moments she had faced while travelling alone.

Woman says harassment began while she was asleep

According to her post, the incident occurred on July 3 when she was travelling from Siwan to Patliputra in the general compartment of a train.

"Just imagine the level of discomfort I went through on the train. This is a true incident that happened to me," she wrote.

The woman said she had climbed onto an upper berth and fallen asleep during the journey. When the train reached Chhapra, several elderly men boarded and occupied the seats below her.

She alleged that one of the men repeatedly stretched his hand towards her and touched her while she was resting.

"I politely asked him, 'Uncle, please keep your hand down,' but he ignored me," she said. "Instead, he started trying to touch me from the front, making me feel extremely uncomfortable."

She claimed the behaviour briefly stopped before starting again.

Another alleged incident forced her to leave the coach

The woman further alleged that after she tried to distance herself on the berth, another elderly man also reached up and touched her.

"After a while, he stopped, and I finally felt a little relieved. But soon, he started touching me again. I sat up and moved as far away as I could on the berth. As if that wasn't enough, another elderly man also reached up and touched me," she wrote.

Unable to bear the situation any longer, she said she left the compartment in search of a safer place.

Second encounter left her feeling uneasy

The woman said she entered another coach but found it overcrowded, forcing her to sit near the entrance outside an AC coach.

However, she alleged that another uncomfortable interaction followed.

According to her, a young man approached her claiming to have links with an examination centre. He allegedly offered to help her clear an exam in exchange for money and repeatedly asked for her phone number despite her refusal.

"Even after I refused several times and told him I didn't need any help, he insisted, saying, 'Just save my number as a brother, it might help you someday,'" she recalled.

She said the man eventually got off at Dighwara, after which she finally felt relieved.

"Only then did I finally feel a little safe," she added.

"Are girls even safe while travelling on trains?"

Reflecting on the experience, the woman questioned whether women can truly feel secure while travelling alone.

"So the question is… are girls even safe while traveling on trains? What kind of mentality do some men have today?" she wrote.

Her post quickly gained attention online, with many users expressing outrage and urging victims of harassment to report such incidents immediately.

One user commented, "This is truly disturbing. Harassment is not limited to one gender, and this incident proves that anyone can become a victim. I'm glad you trusted your instincts and moved away. Everyone deserves to travel safely without fear or discomfort. I hope the authorities take such incidents more seriously."

Another wrote, "Complaint karna chahiye tha usi time."

A third user suggested, "Carry whatever pointed things u can hair pins safety pins and just poke them and call the police till police comes u can be a little releaved."

Another comment read, "Take action on it immediately. If you are not taking any action they will try again with someone else. This type of people is everywhere."

A different user added, "This is so heinous I mean what kind of obsession is this of touching without consent."