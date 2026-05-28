'He Gave Everything He Had': Mentally Challenged Man Enters Wedding Celebration In Assam, Hands ₹10 Shagun To Bride; Viral Video Melts Hearts

A heartwarming moment from a wedding in Assam has captured the internet’s attention after a mentally challenged man, locally known as Manaranjan, unexpectedly became the most talked-about guest at the celebration.

According to viral videos and social media posts, Manaranjan quietly walked into the wedding venue and joined the guests during the feast. Instead of being judged or turned away, the family reportedly welcomed him with warmth and allowed him to eat alongside everyone else, a gesture many online praised as an example of genuine humanity.

However, it was what happened before he left that truly touched millions.

Manaranjan’s ₹10 gift leaves guests emotional

As the ceremony continued, Manaranjan reportedly reached into his worn-out pocket, pulled out a crumpled ₹10 note, and handed it to the bride as shagun. Despite having very little himself, he chose to offer the small amount as a blessing for the newly married couple.

The emotional gesture quickly went viral on social media, where users said the ₹10 note carried more value than expensive gifts or heavy envelopes often seen at weddings.

Many viewers described the moment as a reminder that kindness and generosity are not measured by money, but by intention.

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Internet calls it “pure humanity”

Social media users flooded the comment section with emotional reactions after the video surfaced online.

One user wrote, “He gave out of his poverty, not his abundance. That ₹10 note carried a million dollars worth of pure intentions. Absolutely heartwarming.”

Another commented, “It’s a reminder that generosity isn’t about the amount - it’s about intent. The bride probably got envelopes with thousands, but I’d bet that ₹10 stayed with her the longest.”

Several users also praised the hospitality shown by the family and locals in Assam.

“Stories like this are why people say Assam has some of the warmest hospitality in India,” another comment read.

A different user emotionally added, “Didn't know the family. Didn't have much. Gave everything he had. That's not a stranger... that's an angel.”

Viral moment becomes symbol of kindness

The touching incident has now become one of the internet’s most emotional viral moments, with thousands sharing the clip across platforms. Many users said the story restored their faith in humanity at a time when social media is often filled with negativity.

While lavish weddings are usually remembered for luxury and expensive gifts, this simple ₹10 shagun from Manaranjan has become the highlight of the celebration, proving that even the smallest gesture can leave the biggest impact.