'Have To Stay Strong For Kids': India-Born Scientist Shares Life Inside Bomb Shelter As Iran Missile Sirens Ring Across Israel - Video

As tensions intensify in the Middle East, daily life has drastically changed for many families across Israel. Missile sirens and emergency alerts have forced residents to repeatedly rush to shelters for safety. Among those documenting this reality is Suchismita Muduli Baron, an Indian-born scientist now living in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba.

Baron, who is originally from the Indian state of Odisha, recently shared glimpses of her family’s experience during the latest wave of missile strikes from Iran. Through a video posted on Instagram, she showed how her family sheltered together while explosions could be heard in the distance.

“Locked in a shelter. Staying strong and protecting each other. Hoping for better days ahead,” she wrote alongside the clip.

Inside the shelter

Baron’s videos offered a personal look at how families cope during prolonged security alerts. In one moment, she filmed her husband and two children sharing a simple meal of pasta while sitting on sheets spread across the floor. Disposable plates and a makeshift setup reflected the temporary yet necessary living conditions inside the shelter.

Another clip showed the children resting on bunk beds installed within the protective space, turning the underground shelter into a short-term refuge while the sirens continued outside.

It remains unclear whether the shelter shown in her videos is part of her residential building or a public protective facility.

Living with constant uncertainty

Beyond the visuals, Baron also spoke openly about the emotional strain of the situation. She described how sleep has become difficult as families remain on constant alert, ready to move at a moment’s notice.

“Sleep feels different these days. We don’t fully rest, we stay alert, listening, waiting. It’s exhausting, but as a mother, I don’t have the option to fall apart. I choose strength. I choose calm. I choose hope. And I pray tomorrow feels lighter,” she wrote in another post.

Her reflections resonated widely online, highlighting the human impact of the escalating conflict.

Why bomb shelters are common in Israel

Bomb shelters are a fundamental part of civilian infrastructure in Israel. Due to decades of security threats and regional conflicts, the country has built an extensive network of reinforced protective spaces designed to shield residents from rockets, missiles, falling debris, and even potential chemical attacks.

Israeli building regulations require most residential buildings, schools, offices and public spaces to include designated safe rooms or shelters. Many homes constructed in recent decades feature a fortified room known as a “Mamad,” which is designed to withstand blasts and provide temporary protection during attacks.