'Have Come For Baba Barfani': Agra Family's Refrigerator Draws Devotees After Ice Formation Resembles Shivling - WATCH

An ordinary home in Agra has unexpectedly turned into a place of worship after an ice formation inside a refrigerator was noticed for its resemblance to a Shivling, a sacred symbol associated with Lord Shiva. What began as a household curiosity has now attracted a large number of devotees from nearby neighbourhoods, many of whom believe the formation is a divine sign.

Since news of the unusual sight spread, people have been visiting the residence throughout the day to offer prayers and seek blessings. The growing crowds have transformed the home's atmosphere into one resembling a small temple.

Worshippers perform traditional rituals

Women carrying traditional offerings such as belpatra (bael leaves), flowers, fruits, bhaang and dhatura were seen performing religious rituals in front of the refrigerator. Many devotees also poured water as part of the jalabhishek ritual while chanting "Har Har Mahadev" and "Bam Bam Bhole."

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For many visitors, the resemblance to a Shivling was enough to inspire devotion, regardless of how the ice formation may have developed.

Faith over scientific explanation

While ice formations inside refrigerators are generally caused by moisture freezing under specific temperature conditions, many devotees visiting the home said their faith was stronger than any scientific reasoning.

"This is Baba Barfani himself. We have come to seek his blessings," one devotee said.

Another woman suggested that the room containing the refrigerator should be converted into a temple, saying the refrigerator itself had become a sacred place deserving of worship.

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Curiosity and devotion continue to draw visitors

Residents from surrounding areas continue to arrive to witness the ice formation firsthand. Some come out of curiosity, while others visit with deep religious faith, believing they are experiencing a rare spiritual event.

The steady flow of visitors has turned the modest Agra residence into an unexpected centre of devotion, with prayers and chants continuing throughout the day.