A breathtaking drone spectacle lit up the night sky above Belfast Harbour, recreating the legendary RMS Titanic more than a century after the iconic ship first left the city’s docks. The emotional tribute commemorated the anniversary of Titanic’s historic departure from Belfast in April 1912, offering audiences a powerful visual reminder of the vessel’s enduring legacy.

Nearly 1,000 drones recreate Titanic in the sky

As darkness fell over the harbour, around 950 illuminated drones rose simultaneously from the water’s surface, gradually assembling into the unmistakable outline of the Titanic. Within moments, the glowing formation revealed the ship’s towering masts, detailed superstructure, and famous funnels, creating a striking full-scale silhouette against the night sky.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The moving display appeared to glide across the harbour, its reflection shimmering on the water and giving viewers the illusion that the ocean liner had returned home once again. The visual recreation formed part of the BBC’s Made Of Here campaign celebrating Northern Ireland’s cultural and industrial heritage.

Timed to match Titanic’s historic departure

The broadcast aired at 8 pm, the exact time the Titanic departed Belfast during sea trials in 1912, adding historical significance to the tribute. Although audiences watched the programme in early April, the drone performance itself was filmed days earlier by the BBC Northern Ireland creative team.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Inspired by the documentary series Titanic Sinks Tonight, produced in Northern Ireland, the display served as a dramatic introduction to the programme’s retelling of the ship’s final hours. The documentary provides a detailed, minute-by-minute reconstruction of events leading up to the Titanic’s sinking in the North Atlantic Ocean on April 15, 1912.

Emotional reactions from viewers worldwide

Footage shared online quickly went viral, with viewers describing the tribute as “haunting,” “beautiful,” and deeply moving. Many praised the remarkable accuracy of the drone formation, noting how precisely the ship’s structure and proportions were recreated.

Social media users highlighted how the glowing reflection made the ship appear almost ghostlike, as though Titanic itself had briefly returned to Belfast Harbour.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A tribute to Belfast’s shipbuilding legacy

The Titanic Museum Belfast also applauded the installation, calling it a powerful moment that honoured the city where the ship was designed and built. Constructed at the historic Harland and Wolff shipyard, Titanic remains one of the most famous vessels in maritime history.

The drone recreation symbolised both pride and remembrance, celebrating Belfast’s engineering achievement while acknowledging the tragedy that claimed more than 1,500 lives during the ship’s maiden voyage.