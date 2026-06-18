Haryana Youths Smash 55 Mobile Phones, Take Public Oath To Quit Crime & Addiction In Nuh - VIDEO

In a striking demonstration of change and accountability, a group of young men in Haryana's Nuh district publicly destroyed 55 mobile phones and pledged to abandon criminal activities permanently. The event, held in Sukhpuri village under the Nagina police station jurisdiction, has attracted attention for its powerful message of reform and social reintegration.

The mobile phones, which the youths claimed had been used during their involvement in unlawful activities, were smashed in front of villagers as a symbolic gesture of cutting ties with their past. The act represented more than the destruction of electronic devices, it signified a commitment to building a lawful and responsible future.

Police awareness campaign inspires transformation

The initiative followed a recent awareness drive launched by Nuh Superintendent of Police Dr. Arpit Jain. The campaign was designed to encourage individuals involved in criminal activities to leave crime behind and become productive members of society.

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Inspired by the outreach programme, several young men from Sukhpuri decided to publicly declare their intention to reform. During the gathering, they vowed to earn their livelihoods through honest means, stay away from illegal activities, and contribute positively to their communities.

Senior officers support rehabilitation efforts

The event was attended by Deputy Superintendent of Police Abhishek Khatkad and Nagina Station House Officer Sachin Kumar, who commended the participants for taking a difficult but meaningful step toward a better life.

Officials highlighted that effective policing extends beyond arrests and enforcement. They stressed the importance of rehabilitation and creating opportunities for individuals who genuinely want to change their lives. The officers assured continued support for anyone willing to move away from crime and embrace a lawful path.

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Community plays key role in reform

Village leaders and residents actively backed the initiative, encouraging the youths to focus on education, employment, skill development, and community service. According to local representatives, collective support from families, elders, and neighbours was crucial in motivating the participants to make a fresh start.

The village sarpanch noted that long-term change becomes possible when society provides encouragement and opportunities rather than isolation and stigma.