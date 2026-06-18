'Har Police Wala Aisa Ho': Uttarakhand Cop Saves Kitten Trapped Under Parked Car, Comforts It With Food Later - WATCH

A routine moment on a street in Uttarakhand turned into a touching rescue story when a police officer spotted a tiny kitten hiding beneath a parked car and acted just in time to save it.

The incident, captured on video and shared online, has drawn widespread appreciation from animal lovers who praised the officer's vigilance and compassion toward the vulnerable animal.

Officer notices movement under vehicle

The rescue was carried out by Uttarakhand Police officer Mohd Irshad, who shared footage of the incident on social media. In the video, Irshad notices something unusual beneath a stationary vehicle and immediately signals the driver not to move.

Recognising the potential danger, he quickly approaches the car and asks the driver to remain where they are. While onlookers appear uncertain about what has caught his attention, the officer carefully bends down to inspect the area under the vehicle.

Tiny kitten found hiding beneath the car

Within moments, Irshad discovers a small kitten concealed beneath the car. The frightened animal is barely visible and appears unaware of the risk it is in.

Had the driver moved the vehicle without noticing the kitten, the consequences could have been devastating. Thanks to the officer's swift intervention, the animal is safely guided out from underneath the car before any harm can occur.

Once the kitten emerges, Irshad gently lifts it into his hands while the vehicle slowly moves away, ensuring the rescue is completed safely.

Video wins praise on social media

Sharing the clip online, Irshad captioned it, "Road to safe journey home. A tiny kitten was saved from getting under the car."

The heartwarming video quickly gained traction across social media platforms, with viewers applauding the officer for taking the time to protect a helpless animal.

Many users remarked that most people might have walked past without noticing the kitten, making the rescue an inspiring example of awareness and kindness. Others described the video as "heartwarming," "adorable," and a welcome reminder that small acts of compassion can make a big difference.

A reminder to check before driving

Animal welfare organisations often encourage drivers to check around and under parked vehicles, especially in areas where stray animals are common. Cats and kittens frequently seek shelter beneath cars or inside wheel wells to escape heat, rain, or potential threats.

The Uttarakhand officer's thoughtful actions not only saved a young life but also highlighted the importance of staying alert to the surroundings before starting a vehicle.