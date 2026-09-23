'Happiest Mugshot Ever': 2 Accused Posing With Smiles After Police Arrest In Anantnag Liquor Seizure Go Viral

'Happiest Mugshot Ever': 2 Accused Posing With Smiles Go Viral After Police Arrest In Anantnag Liquor Seizure |

A liquor seizure in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district has taken an unexpected turn on social media after a photograph of two arrested men went viral for their unusual expressions.

The men were apprehended during naka checking at Bondialgam Crossing in Anantnag, where police recovered 21 bottles of liquor, according to the police. An FIR has been registered in connection with the seizure, and further investigation is underway.

Two men arrested with 21 liquor bottles

Anantnag Police shared details of the operation through its official social media account. The two men were detained during the checking operation after the liquor was allegedly recovered from them.

Police registered FIR No. 320/2026 at Police Station Anantnag under Section 48(a) of the Excise Act. The authorities are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the seizure and the alleged possession of the liquor.

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While the police update was focused on the seizure and legal action, the photograph accompanying the post quickly became the biggest talking point online.

Smiling faces grab social media attention

In the photograph, the two men can be seen standing together while holding papers displaying details related to their case. Both looked directly into the camera and appeared to be smiling.

The expressions stood out because of the otherwise serious circumstances surrounding the police action. Soon, social media users began reacting with jokes and humorous observations about the unexpected smiles.

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One user wrote, “Happiest guys I have seen in a photograph recently.”

Another quipped, “Either the liquor was strong… or in their imagination, somehow they’re smiling like they’ve just won an election.”

A different user speculated, “Those people are smiling it’s seems there is still some secret stash left somewhere.”

Viral photo sparks more jokes

The reactions continued as users found different ways to explain the cheerful expressions.

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One sarcastic comment read, “The accused look very happy and in high spirits. It must be a pleasure getting arrested by the Anantnag Police. Thank you very much for your service. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!”

Another social media user suggested that the men might simply be enjoying their sudden online fame, writing, “They are so happy that they are famous now in India that even police clicks their photos.”