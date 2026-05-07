Hantavirus ‘Prediction’ Tweet From 2022 Goes Viral After Outbreak Linked To Cruise Ship: Prophecy Or Coincidence?

A mysterious social media post from 2022 has resurfaced online, triggering intense debate after recent reports of a rare hantavirus outbreak aboard an expedition cruise ship captured global attention.

The discussion began when X user Jordan Crowder shared screenshots of a dormant account whose bio read “reads the future.” According to Crowder, the account had posted only four times within a single week in 2022 before vanishing from the platform entirely.

One particular message is now fuelling speculation across social media, “2023: Corona ended 2026: Hantavirus.”

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Crowder wrote, “This person has only posted 4 times… All in a week in 2022… Their bio says ‘reads the future’… This post says: 2023: Corona Ended 2026: Hantavirus. It’s the only post like this. Grok confirmed it has not been edited since ‘22. Weird.”

Internet reacts with shock, jokes and conspiracy theories

The original post, shared by the account @iamasoothsayer, quickly went viral as conversations about hantavirus infections intensified online.

Users flooded comment sections with reactions ranging from disbelief to humour and conspiracy speculation.

“naw bro this shit can’t be real,” one user wrote.

Another added, “wait wtf how would this guy know THIS virus 3 years ago.”

Some commenters suggested darker explanations. One user claimed, “Could possibly be one of the lab scientists that decided to let the cat out of the bag very early. We just didn't see it all coming.”

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“You just know they’re going to upgrade the shit out of this virus in ways the other one failed,” another comment read.

Others pointed out the unusual posting pattern, noting, “All done within the same month the account was created and hasn’t been active since then.”

While many internet users treated the post as an eerie coincidence, health experts and observers highlighted that hantaviruses have been studied by scientists for decades, making earlier references to the disease far from impossible.

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What triggered the renewed attention?

The viral discussion coincided with growing concern over a hantavirus outbreak connected to the expedition cruise vessel MV Hondius, which was travelling between Argentina and Cape Verde.

Health authorities confirmed that multiple passengers fell ill during the voyage. Reports indicate at least three deaths, including a Dutch couple, while several others developed symptoms consistent with hantavirus infection.

Investigations later identified the Andes strain of hantavirus in a passenger who was medically evacuated to South Africa. South African Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi informed lawmakers that laboratory testing confirmed the rare strain.

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Understanding Hantavirus

Hantavirus refers to a group of viruses primarily spread through contact with infected rodents, their urine, droppings, or saliva. Human infection usually occurs when contaminated particles become airborne and are inhaled.

Symptoms often begin with fever, fatigue, muscle aches and headaches but can rapidly progress to severe respiratory illness known as Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), which carries a high fatality rate.

Unlike COVID-19, most hantaviruses do not spread easily between people. The Andes strain, however, is one of the few variants where limited person-to-person transmission has been documented, making outbreaks particularly concerning for health authorities.