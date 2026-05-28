'Haddi Tod Denge': Delhi Cops Respond As Influencer Asks 'What If Your Child Was Gay?' Viral Video Sparks Outrage From LGBTQ Community

A street interview video filmed during an LGBTQ-themed public gathering in Delhi has gone massively viral after a police officer’s unexpected response left social media users stunned, and divided.

The clip, shared by content creator @parley.96, shows him casually interacting with people at the event while asking humorous and provocative questions. The creator later turned his attention to police officers stationed nearby, asking for their views on gay people and LGBTQ identity.

What began as a lighthearted exchange quickly turned into one of the internet’s most talked-about moments this week.

Viral question takes conversation in unexpected direction

During the interaction, the creator asked one of the policemen a hypothetical question about how he would react if his own child turned out to be gay.

One officer responded calmly, saying that every individual is different. “All fingers of the hand aren’t the same,” he said, suggesting that people have unique personalities and identities.

However, another officer’s answer instantly grabbed attention online.

Without hesitation, the cop bluntly replied, “Haddi tod denge” (“I will break his bones”).

The shocking statement triggered loud reactions from people standing nearby and soon spread rapidly across Instagram, X, and meme pages.

Social media split over officer’s response

As the video gained millions of views, users flooded comment sections with mixed opinions. Many people criticised the remark, calling it violent, outdated, and deeply concerning, especially because it came from a law enforcement officer.

Several users argued that such attitudes reflect the ongoing struggles faced by LGBTQ individuals in India despite increasing visibility and public conversations around acceptance.

Others, however, defended the policeman’s honesty, claiming his answer reflected the conservative thinking still common in many Indian households.

The clip has since become a trending discussion point online, with memes, reaction videos, and debate threads continuing to circulate across social media platforms.

LGBTQ rights in India still face social challenges

Although India decriminalised homosexuality in 2018 after the landmark Section 377 verdict by the Supreme Court, social acceptance remains uneven across different parts of the country.

In recent years, Pride marches, LGBTQ creators, and inclusive campaigns have become more visible, especially in urban spaces. However, activists have repeatedly pointed out that stigma, family pressure, and discrimination continue to affect many people within the community.

The viral Delhi interview has once again highlighted the sharp divide between changing public conversations and traditional attitudes that still exist in sections of society.