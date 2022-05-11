Guy installs a paper heart in 'I Love Delhi' selfie point in Karol Bagh

Delhiites' love for their city is something that words can never describe. This heartwarming gesture of Karshin Khatri, an artist, in Delhi is winning hearts on the internet.

In a recent post, Karshin took to Instagram and shared pictures of 'I love Delhi' selfie point in Karol Bagh, Delhi. He installed another makeshift heart made out of paper and captioned the pictures, "Fixed the heart! Bob the builder ne karke dikha diya."

Reportedly, someone stole a red-colored heart from the 'I love Delhi' sign installed near Karol Bagh's selfie point.

Karshin came up with the idea to install a paper heart. He colored the heart in red and wrote "Dil toh akhir dil hai, chahe plastic ka ho ya kaagaz." which loosely translates to "Heart is a heart, even if it is made out of plastic or paper."

After looking at the pictures netizens were amazed and started commenting on his Instagram post. One of the users commented, "Ye dilli hai mere yaar, bas ishq mohabat pyaar"

While another one joked, "Life cycle bhi fix hoti hai?👀🤪 (asking for a friend)"

Have a look at the pictures:

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 01:51 PM IST