Gujarat: Leopard Snatches Dog From Outside Junagadh Ashram As People Sit Nearby; CCTV Captures Attack |

A leopard suddenly pounced on a dog outside Prernadham Ashram in Gujarat’s Junagadh, carrying the animal away towards the nearby forest while several people remained seated just a few metres from the spot. The incident, captured on CCTV, has raised concerns about the presence of wild animals near human settlements around the Girnar forest.

Leopard Attacks Dog Near Ashram Entrance

The CCTV footage showed the dog wandering near the entrance of the ashram office when the leopard approached. In a swift move, the big cat lunged at the dog, caught it by the neck and dragged it away towards the forest without giving the animal much chance to escape.

The attack unfolded in a matter of seconds. Despite the leopard coming dangerously close, the people sitting nearby appeared unaware of what was happening.

Three individuals were seated on a bench, looking at their mobile phones, while others in the vicinity were engaged in conversation. The leopard's sudden appearance and equally quick disappearance meant that nobody seemed to notice the attack immediately.

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CCTV Footage Reveals What Happened

According to Rajbhai, a caretaker at Prernadham Ashram, the incident occurred at around 7.30 pm the previous evening.

Those present at the ashram did not initially realise that a leopard had entered the premises and taken the dog away. The incident came to light only after the CCTV recordings were checked, revealing how close the wild animal had come to people without being noticed.

The footage has drawn attention to the risks posed by sudden wildlife encounters, particularly in areas situated close to forested regions.

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Girnar Forest Proximity Raises Concerns

Prernadham Ashram is located near the Girnar forest, an area known for sightings of wild animals, including lions and leopards. Such encounters are occasionally reported in areas surrounding the forest, especially when wildlife moves beyond its usual habitat.

However, the leopard's appearance during the early evening, when people were still present outside the ashram office, has caused unease among those living and working there.