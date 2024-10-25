GROSS! Chef Creates Pani Puri Topped With Burnt Ants; Netizens Demand Justice For Much-Loved Chaat Item

Pani Puri Topped With Burnt Ants | Instagram: Varun Totlani /Canva

While creative variations of pani puri are no more a new thing for foodies, a recent creation by a Thai chef is something which will leave you in shocks. There have been bizarre experimentations with the much-loved chaat item ranging from chocolate and mango juice to egg being added the pani puri, however, this Thai-Indian fusion tops the list of the most weirdest you would have ever come across.

What is the dish all about? We often find people discarding their meal if they spot a hair, and insect, or even an ant inside it. Read that again. We know that you agree to this statement like most people do. But let us tell you what's cooking in the viral video that has caught the attention of internet users.

The recent recipe has grabbed eyeballs due to its bizarre topping, which isn't a pinch of salt or spices. Are you ready to actually discover what a pani puri dressed in Thai style contained? Okay, in that case, we'll reveal it to you. Fried ant sourced from India's Chhattisgarh was topped on pani puris.

The inclusion of fiery ants in the dish has left internet users in pure disbelief.

Watch video

Notably, the dish was believed to have came alive by a team of culinary experts including Varun Totlani, ThiTid Tassanakajohn, and Dej Kewkacha.

Talking to Instagram, Totlani shared the video of the fusion dish and wrote, "We brought the best of both worlds to this Pani Puri. The puri is from India, the stuffing is Thai heirloom tomatoes and fermented bean, and the pani is coconut milk with tons of aromatics. Topped with tangy fire ants from Chattisgarh. Perfect crossover between India and Thailand."

Netizens react

The internet strongly disapproved the dish and in a way demanded justice for their much-loved chaat item.

Netizens found the dish "Gross" and expressed a big "No" to give it a try. "No, thank you," they said while reacting to the viral video. "Pani puri is an emmotion for Indians, don't ruin it," they said.

Mentor EnBiere, who described herself as fitness nutrition specialist commented on the recipe and termed it "The Best". Soon, Julia Lee, co-chair of Tatler Asia, which ranks and awards best dining restaurants in the world, dropped heart and fire emojis to praise the culinary curation.