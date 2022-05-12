'Government must do something': Netizens fume after Kashmiri Pandit govt employee shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

After a Kashmiri Pandit government employee in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district was shot dead by militants on Thursday, many people have expressed their angst on social media. Many of them have raised issues and raised concerns on Twitter over security of the Hindus-Pandits staying in the valley.

"An employee of the Revenue Department identified as Rahul Bhat was shot and injured by militants at the Tehsil office in Budgam," a police officer said.

He sustained grievous injuries and was shifted to a hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Many incidents of migrants being killed due to militants have been reported in last few months in Jammu-Kashmir.. The acts have been repeatedly condemned by people of J and K.

Here's how netizens reacted on social media:

Reacting on the killing of Kashmiri Pandit in the valley, a Twitter user wrote, "Another day, another killing in #JammuAndKashmir; this time a #KashmiriPandit, Rahul Bhat killed in Budgam. The government must start walking the talk if it really wants to re-establish KPs in the valley. It must do something to make us believe we matter."

Another user wrote, "Another targeted killing of #Kashmiripandit, is highly condemned..He was a not on any combat and working to feed his family. Why was he killed? These perpetrators of terror are a worst scar on the teachings of Islam and on humanity!"

Another day, another killing in #JammuAndKashmir; this time a #KashmiriPandit, Rahul Bhat killed in Budgam. The government must start walking the talk if it really wants to re-establish KPs in the valley. It must do something to make us believe we matter. pic.twitter.com/MJLnMPZBId — Neha Bhan (@neha_journo) May 12, 2022

Another targeted killing of #Kashmiripandit, is highly condemned..



He was a not on any combat and working to feed his family. Why was he killed?



These perpetrators of terror are a worst scar on the teachings of Islam and on humanity! pic.twitter.com/DhzxRzv5ED — Fatima Dar (@FatimaDar_jk) May 12, 2022

Advertisement

#KashmiriPandit is just like a grain to the #Politics. We too choose #GovtJob over lives. It’s a tragic nothing has changed in 32yrs. Genocide of KP still continues.. Our blood is still on the roads. #KashmiriHindus still in fear #Kashmir#RahulBhat pic.twitter.com/6sp81vVSho — Sarthak Khoda (@khodasrk) May 12, 2022

Another target killing in #Kashmir now a #KashmiriPandit #RahulBhat an employee

of the revenue department was shot at by militants in #Budgam district — Upma Sharma (@UpmaSharma2608) May 12, 2022

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 07:24 PM IST