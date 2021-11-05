e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Mumbai cruise drugs case: Aryan Khan appears before Narcotics Control Bureau, to mark his weekly presenceWork underway on Char Dham all-weather road: Uttarakhand CMActive COVID-19 cases in country increase to 1,48,922China won't attack in Tsai's term, says Taiwan's officialPM Modi unveils statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Kedarnath
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 02:02 PM IST

Govardhan Puja 2021: Netizens take to Twitter to share greetings on the auspicious day

FPJ Web Desk
Twitter

Twitter

Advertisement

Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut Puja, is held on the day after Diwali. It is a Hindu ritual that commemorates Lord Krishna's victory against God Indra, the Devas' King. It will be observed on November 5 this year.

On the first lunar day of Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) in the Hindu calendar month of Kartik, the Govardhan Puja or Annakut celebration takes place.

Hindus all around India and the world commemorate the history of Govardhan Parbat with this festival.

According to the scriptures, the inhabitants of Vrindavan used to offer rich dinners to Lord Indra, the God of Rain and Storm, in order for him to bless them with timely rain and a good harvest.

Young Krishna thought the practise was too severe for the small-time farmers, so he persuaded them to cease giving offerings to Lord Indra and instead feed their family.

Indra was enraged when he couldn't find his ritualistic gifts, so he rained rain and thunderstorms down on Vrindawan. The rains kept pouring for several days.

As people prepare to celebrate Govardhan Puja today, on the 5th of November, have a look at how netizens have taken to Twitter to share greetings on the auspicious day.

Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kedarnath - Watch video
Advertisement
Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 02:02 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal