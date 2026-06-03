'Got To Your Country & Dance': Toronto Indian Festival Video Sparks Online Debate Over Immigration & Multiculturalism In Canada

A video showing hundreds of people dancing at a vibrant Indian cultural festival in Toronto has gone viral across social media platforms, triggering a heated debate about immigration, diversity, and multiculturalism in Canada.

The footage captures a lively celebration filled with music, traditional dance performances, colourful decorations, and food stalls serving popular Indian dishes. As visitors moved through the crowded event, remarks heard in the clip appeared to express surprise at the large number of attendees of Indian origin.

The video was widely circulated alongside the caption: “Canada has turned into an Indian colony!!!! Canadians are now a minority in Toronto and the flood of immigrants is larger than ever before. We cannot let this happen to us. Wake up!!!!”

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Festival celebrates Indian heritage and traditions

The event, reportedly held in Toronto, showcased various aspects of Indian culture. Visitors were seen enjoying traditional performances, regional cuisine, cultural exhibits, and family-friendly activities designed to celebrate India's rich heritage.

Canada is home to one of the largest Indian diaspora communities in the world, particularly in cities such as Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary. Cultural festivals celebrating Indian traditions are regularly organised across the country and attract people from diverse backgrounds.

Social media users divided over viral clip

As the video gained traction online, users flooded the comments section with contrasting views.

Some commenters criticised the presence of large-scale cultural events outside India. One user wrote, “Why the f**k did they leave their beloved country? And then move out to work and show this bullshit dance? Do this in your beloved country."

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Others defended the festival and questioned why people were upset by a cultural celebration.

“How miserable you have to be to hate people for having fun,” one commenter wrote.

Another user highlighted the growing international appeal of Indian cultural performances, saying, “Indian dance comes out in foreign countries but not in India."

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Debate expands to Canada's immigration history

The discussion soon moved beyond the festival itself and into broader conversations about immigration and national identity.

One social media user challenged the original caption, asking: “Isn’t Canada built on immigrants? Just like the USA, Australia, and New Zealand? Who are the original people of Canada?"

Several commenters accused the post of promoting racist stereotypes and anti-immigrant sentiment.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Always crying first use these immigrants to do major developments with low wages and then deport them for invading your country. They paid millions to your shit state and then they worked hard and now some shit white burden pig wants them out because pigs can’t compete," one person commented.