'Got Married In 24 Hours': Chandigarh Couple Goes Viral For Planning And Hosting Their Wedding In Just One Day - VIDEO

Indian weddings are usually known for elaborate preparations, months of coordination, and significant financial planning. However, one couple from Chandigarh has surprised the internet by proving that a wedding can also be spontaneous, simple, and meaningful, all within a single day.

The viral story began when the bride suddenly proposed the idea of getting married immediately instead of waiting for traditional planning timelines. Acting on impulse, she began calling family members to check whether a same-day wedding could actually happen.

To everyone’s surprise, both families, including her partner, parents, and in-laws, agreed almost instantly. What started as a random thought quickly turned into reality, with arrangements coming together within hours.

Intimate ceremony with close guests

Unlike large-scale Indian celebrations, the couple opted for an intimate ceremony attended by around 30 guests. Videos shared online captured a beautifully arranged wedding setup, elegant décor, and emotional moments despite the extremely short preparation time.

The bride later described the experience as completely unexpected for everyone involved.

“When I say it was a surprise for everyone… I truly mean everyone, even my parents had no clue. It was just a thought that suddenly came to me, and within moments, everything changed. Everyone was shocked… but in the most beautiful way.”

She added that the ceremony reflected love in its simplest form, without pressure or chaos often associated with grand weddings.

Social media reacts to the ‘quick wedding’

The videos, posted on Instagram by the handle AKANKSHA VERMA, quickly gained traction online, crossing over 56,000 views within a day. Social media users flooded the comment section with mixed reactions.

While many admired the spontaneity, others questioned how such detailed arrangements could be executed so quickly.

“Best way ..I got the kick I'll marry like this,” one user wrote.“This is exactly what I want, no drama and on spot marriage. So happy for you,” commented another.

“If I say this to my family they’ll be like great let’s fix the date for today before you change your mind tomorrow.”

Breaking wedding stereotypes

The viral wedding has sparked wider conversations about changing wedding trends in India. In recent years, many couples have begun moving toward intimate ceremonies, court marriages, and minimal celebrations instead of lavish multi-day functions.

Experts note that smaller weddings gained popularity during the pandemic and continue to appeal to couples seeking less stress, lower expenses, and more personal experiences.

For many viewers, the Chandigarh bride’s decision symbolised a shift away from societal expectations, prioritising emotion and connection over scale and spectacle.

Regardless of the debate online, the couple’s story has resonated with thousands, showing that sometimes a life-changing decision can happen in just 24 hours, and still turn into a memorable celebration.