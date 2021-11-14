e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 01:31 PM IST

Google analytics down? Netizens take to Twitter to report issues with GA

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | Pixabay

Several Twitter users are on pins and needles after Google Analytics, a web analytics service offered by Google that tracks and reports website traffic, has reportedly stopped functioning.

"It looks like Google Analytics has gone on a short vacation," one user said.

"Google Analytics down? Not capturing pageviews!" another user tweeted.

Check out the tweets below:

