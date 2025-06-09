 Goa Viral Video: Cow Tries To Taste And Steal Holiday Maker's Rice Bowl; THIS Happens Later
Chilling in a shack by the sea, with the sun shining and a bowl of rice (or possibly biryani) in hand, he seemed to be living the perfect beach vacation — until a surprise guest showed up.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 03:19 PM IST
Goa Beach Cow Viral Video | The Aussie Bhai on Instagram

Only in India! A hilarious video has gone viral showing an Australian influencer – who calls himself 'The Aussie Bhai' on Instagram – getting an unexpected visit from a hungry local... and no, it wasn’t another man.

The clip opened to show the Aussie content creator, who’s currently living in India, enjoying a peaceful beach day in Goa. Chilling in a shack by the sea, with the sun shining and a bowl of rice (or possibly biryani) in hand, he seemed to be living the perfect beach vacation — until a surprise guest showed up.

Cow joins holiday maker in Goa

As he sat with his unshaven legs stretched out and lunch in his lap, a curious cow wandered up and tried to investigate his food. In a now-viral moment, the cow leaned in like a true foodie on a mission. The animal tried to smell, taste, and steal the bowl from the man. Luckily, Aussie Bhai quickly pulled back his meal just in time, saving his food from becoming a beach treat for the bovine.

But wait — it wasn't just one cow. Another one stood behind, making it somewhat desi cow squad appearance. While the cows moved along peacefully after their little food check, the internet had already seen enough to turn the moment into meme gold.

Social media users jumped into the comments with humour.

"Yo why where the cows so respectful though?? Mere toh peechhe hi padh jaati h," one wrote. "Bro brought his friends too, he got embarrassed in front of his friends," another commented.

Uploaded this May, the Instagram reel has caught the attention of users and received more than one lakh likes.

