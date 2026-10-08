'Girl, Where Are Manners?': Zendaya Stays Seated While Greeting France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron At Louis Vuitton Show; Sparks Debate - VIDEO

'Girl, Where Are Manners?': Zendaya Stays Seated While Greeting France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron At Louis Vuitton Show - VIDEO | X

Zendaya’s appearance at Paris Fashion Week became the subject of an unexpected etiquette debate after she was seen greeting France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron without getting up from her seat.

The brief interaction took place at Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2027 show at the Louvre on October 6. As Macron moved through the star-studded front row greeting guests, she stopped beside Zendaya, who was seated at the show.

Zendaya looked up, smiled and shook Macron’s hand while remaining seated. She also appeared to say, “Hello, pleasure to meet you.” The exchange lasted only a few seconds, but footage of the moment quickly spread online and prompted divided reactions.

Why Zendaya’s Greeting Sparked Debate

The main point of discussion was not the handshake itself but the fact that Zendaya did not stand while greeting Macron.

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Some social media users argued that standing up would have been the more respectful gesture, particularly because Macron is France’s First Lady. One viral reaction to the clip read, “Zendaya girl…. you gotta get up when the First Lady of France is trying to say hello to you.” Another asked, "Where are your manners?"

Others, however, felt the criticism was excessive. They pointed out that Zendaya acknowledged Macron immediately, made eye contact, smiled and warmly returned the handshake. Since the encounter happened at a fashion show rather than an official government or diplomatic function, they argued that the interaction should not necessarily be viewed through the lens of formal protocol.

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Zendaya Also Stayed Seated For Bernard Arnault

Another detail from the same event has added context to the discussion.

Before Macron reached Zendaya, the actor was also seen remaining seated when Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH, greeted her. LVMH is the parent company of Louis Vuitton, whose show was taking place at the Louvre.

That detail has led some observers to suggest that Zendaya's behaviour was not specifically directed at Macron. Instead, they believe she simply remained seated while responding to people approaching her in the front row.

French publication Madame Figaro similarly questioned the interpretation that Zendaya had deliberately disrespected Macron. The publication noted that Macron was moving along the front row and greeting several guests before the show began.

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Zendaya And Brigitte Macron At Louis Vuitton Show

The interaction happened as Louis Vuitton brought together a high-profile guest list for Nicolas Ghesquière’s Spring/Summer 2027 womenswear presentation.

Held at the Louvre’s Cour Carrée, the show featured several prominent names from the worlds of entertainment, fashion and music. Zendaya, Emma Stone and Saoirse Ronan were among the celebrities in attendance, while Macron was also present for the event.

Zendaya herself attracted attention for her fashion look, wearing a white Louis Vuitton lace jacket with blue jeans and white pumps. The jacket was previously worn during the Paris premiere of her film The Odyssey.

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No Public Response From Brigitte Macron

Despite the online debate, there has been no indication that Brigitte Macron objected to the interaction or publicly criticised Zendaya over the greeting.

The controversy has largely developed through social media, where viewers have interpreted the same few seconds of footage differently. While some believe Zendaya should have stood, others see the handshake, smile and acknowledgement as a perfectly civil response in the informal setting of a fashion show.