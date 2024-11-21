Girl Claims Receiving ₹1 Every Minute From 'Ex-BF' She Blocked On All Social Media Platforms; Check Reactions

Girl, Who Blocked 'Ex Bf', Claims To Receive ₹1 Every Minute From Him Online; Netizens React | Representative Image/Canva

An X user pointed out that she has been receiving ₹1 every minute via Google Pay from a person she blocked on all social media platforms. A rupee every minute? Yes, you read that right. Named Ayushi, the girl wrote, "Blocked him from everywhere now he is sending 1rs on gpay every fkin minute (Sic)".

Read post below

Blocked him from everywhere now he is sending 1rs on gpay every fkin minute😭 — Ayushi (@ShutupAyushiii) November 20, 2024

In her post she claimed that her 'ex-boyfriend' whom she blocked on chatting apps, opened GPay trying to rekindle a conversation with her. According to the Ayushi, he kept sending her a rupee every minute on the online payment platform after she restricted him on other apps.

It was unclear whether she was bothered with this activity of the former partner or wished to look at it on a light-hearted note. However, netizens only noted the lighter side of the story.

Check reactions

After coming across Ayushi's post as it went viral, they asked her to not block him on GPay allowing her to keep the money he kept sending her.

People hilariously pointed out that she could make an income of more than ₹40,000 soon, considering the fact of a month having 43,800 minutes.

"Don't block him there, you'd make 40k+ in a month", a netizen with the username '_sankasm_' wrote. "Unblock after every 10k messages. Say hi. Block. Repeat process. Good luck", another user named Parth Saikia added.

"I am blocked on Gmail and GPay already", a man named Karan said while reacting to the situation and informing netizens about his love life.

One of the internet users, on the other, confessed that he too had resorted to a similar practice with his girlfriend. "Maine yahi Kiya She just returned my money", X user with the name 'Alexander the great' said.

While most people advised her to keep him unblocked on the online payment app, a few asked her to block him there as well.