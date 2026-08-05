Ghaziabad Viral Video: Man Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Woman With Knife At Jaipuria Mall In Indirapuram

A young man has been taken into custody after a video allegedly showing him assaulting a woman inside Jaipuria Mall in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, went viral on social media. The incident, which reportedly took place on the evening of August 4, prompted the Ghaziabad Police to launch an immediate investigation.

Police later confirmed that the man and the woman were known to each other and that the alleged assault occurred following a dispute between them.

Police register FIR, accused in custody

After verifying the authenticity of the viral video, Indirapuram Police registered a case under the relevant sections of law. The accused was subsequently taken into custody and is being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.

Officials have stated that further legal proceedings are underway, and the investigation into the incident is continuing.

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What does the viral video show?

The video circulating on social media appears to show the accused repeatedly slapping the woman during a heated argument inside the mall. He is also seen holding a sharp knife, raising concerns among people present at the scene.

The footage further shows another young woman attempting to intervene. However, the accused allegedly pushes her aside and warns her not to interfere before continuing the assault.

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Ghaziabad police statement

Sharing an update on the incident, the Police Commissionerate Ghaziabad said, "Today, dated 04.08.2026, around 8:00 PM, a video surfaced through social media in which a boy and a girl are seen fighting with each other. Upon taking cognizance of this video, an immediate investigation was conducted, which revealed that this video is from Jaipuria Mall under Indirapuram Police Station, where a young man and a young woman, who have known each other previously, are involved in an altercation wherein the young man is assaulting the young woman over some issue. Upon receiving this information, a case has been promptly registered under relevant sections at Indirapuram Police Station. The accused has been taken into custody, and further legal action is being taken."

The official statement was accompanied by a video byte from Assistant Police Commissioner Suryabali Maurya, who confirmed the action taken by the police.

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Investigation underway

Police are continuing to investigate the sequence of events that led to the altercation. Authorities are examining all available evidence, including the viral video and witness accounts, to establish the complete circumstances surrounding the incident.