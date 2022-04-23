Ghaziabad road accident sets biker flying over hit car

In a incident being identified to have originated from Ghaziabad region of India, CCTV video captures a critical road accident which sets the biker flying in air after being hit by car.

The bike rider driving on an empty road encountered a speeding car in full force, making him loose the grip and bouncingly fall on ground.

According to reports, the bike rider was rushed to Manipal Hospital. After the man's condition deteriorated, the injured biker was later shifted to the Columbia Asia Hospital in Kavi Nagar Police station area.

Further details awaited.

The video of the road mishap has surfaced on social media. Graphic content warning! Watch video:

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 12:58 PM IST