 Ghaziabad News: Irate Transgenders Strip On Busy Road After Traffic Cop Challans Their Car, Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralGhaziabad News: Irate Transgenders Strip On Busy Road After Traffic Cop Challans Their Car, Video Goes Viral

Ghaziabad News: Irate Transgenders Strip On Busy Road After Traffic Cop Challans Their Car, Video Goes Viral

A challan of Rs 5,000 was cut for a faulty number plate of the car which angered the transgenders

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 01:38 PM IST
article-image
Ghaziabad News: Irate Transgenders Strip On Busy Road After Traffic Cop Challans Their Car, Video Goes Viral | Twitter

In a bizarre incident from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, a group of transgenders on Friday openly stripped off in front of a traffic cop on the Vijay Nagar underpass after he cut a challan of their car. The entire incident was recorded on camera by a bystander and has now gone viral on the internet.

(Warning: The video might be inappropriate for certain age groups)

About viral video

In the video, we can see the transgender persons stepping down from their four-wheeler and displaying their anger in public. They were seen taking off their clothes in the presence of moving vehicles and other locals gathered there on the roadside.

Soon after the confrontation between the traffic cop and the transgender group turned dramatic and ugly, a police gypsy car arrived at the spot with more officers to take control of the situation and settle the matter.

Why did the transgenders get angry?

It was learned that the traffic cop deducted a challan due to the car's faulty number plate. Additional DCP (Traffic) Ramanand Kushwaha told local media that a challan of Rs 5,000 was deducted for the car for violating rules with a faulty number plate. This didn't go well with the group who stepped down of their vehicle and started agitating.

Read Also
Three army men take cudgels for transgenders, sex workers
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Viral Selfie: Anand Mahindra, Mukesh Ambani, Sunita Williams & Vrinda Kapoor Smile Together From US...

Viral Selfie: Anand Mahindra, Mukesh Ambani, Sunita Williams & Vrinda Kapoor Smile Together From US...

Ghaziabad News: Irate Transgenders Strip On Busy Road After Traffic Cop Challans Their Car, Video...

Ghaziabad News: Irate Transgenders Strip On Busy Road After Traffic Cop Challans Their Car, Video...

Mumbai Rains: Water Leaks From Roof Of Mulund Railway Station As City Witnesses Heavy Rainfall

Mumbai Rains: Water Leaks From Roof Of Mulund Railway Station As City Witnesses Heavy Rainfall

UP: Man Roams With 'Russian Kaha Milegi' Poster Around Girl Students In Muzaffarnagar College...

UP: Man Roams With 'Russian Kaha Milegi' Poster Around Girl Students In Muzaffarnagar College...

UP News: Dead 'Rat' Found In Food Served At Hapur's Rama Medical College, Video Goes Viral

UP News: Dead 'Rat' Found In Food Served At Hapur's Rama Medical College, Video Goes Viral