Ghaziabad News: Irate Transgenders Strip On Busy Road After Traffic Cop Challans Their Car, Video Goes Viral | Twitter

In a bizarre incident from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, a group of transgenders on Friday openly stripped off in front of a traffic cop on the Vijay Nagar underpass after he cut a challan of their car. The entire incident was recorded on camera by a bystander and has now gone viral on the internet.

(Warning: The video might be inappropriate for certain age groups)

About viral video

In the video, we can see the transgender persons stepping down from their four-wheeler and displaying their anger in public. They were seen taking off their clothes in the presence of moving vehicles and other locals gathered there on the roadside.

Soon after the confrontation between the traffic cop and the transgender group turned dramatic and ugly, a police gypsy car arrived at the spot with more officers to take control of the situation and settle the matter.

Why did the transgenders get angry?

It was learned that the traffic cop deducted a challan due to the car's faulty number plate. Additional DCP (Traffic) Ramanand Kushwaha told local media that a challan of Rs 5,000 was deducted for the car for violating rules with a faulty number plate. This didn't go well with the group who stepped down of their vehicle and started agitating.

