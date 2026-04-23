'Ghar Aane Ka Mann Nahi Karta': Man Criticises Wife's 'Nikkar T-Shirt' Appearance After Coming Home; Receives Backlash Online

A domestic conversation captured on video has triggered a heated online discussion after a man openly criticised his wife’s casual appearance at home, prompting strong reactions across social media platforms.

The clip, which quickly went viral, shows the husband expressing dissatisfaction with how his wife dresses when he returns from work. His comments about traditional expectations within marriage have since divided internet users, with many calling out the mindset reflected in the video.

Husband’s comments in viral clip

In the video, the man is heard telling his wife that he no longer feels excited about coming home because she prefers wearing comfortable clothes instead of traditional attire. He insists that seeing her in shorts and a T-shirt makes him feel disconnected from the idea of married life.

“Don’t hold my hand. What are you doing? I don’t feel like coming home. Do you want to spend your life in shorts and t-shirt?” he says.

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He further explains that after spending long periods away for work, he expects to return to a wife who looks “beautiful and ready,” suggesting she should wear a suit, apply vermilion, and make an effort with her appearance.

“I am talking about a basic suit. A basic touch-up. Which every girl does,” he adds, clarifying that he is not demanding heavy makeup but expects some visible effort.

At another point, he compares returning home to visiting a hostel or school rather than feeling the warmth of married life, saying, “I feel like I am going to a school. I feel like I am going to a hostel.”

He also remarks in Hindi, “Isliye ghar aane ka man nahi karta. Kya nikkar me jindgi gujar deni hai? Na sindoor, na make up.”

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Social media reacts with outrage

The video quickly sparked backlash online, with many viewers criticising what they described as unrealistic and patriarchal expectations placed on women within marriage. Several users argued that comfort at home should not be judged or policed by a partner.

One comment read, “Someone give him a mirror pls.” Another user wrote, “Men are such crybabies yaar… crying for everything. If you notice it's always related to someone else's freedom.”

The discussion soon expanded beyond the couple themselves, touching on broader issues such as gender roles, emotional labour, and societal pressure on married women to maintain a certain image.

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Amid the backlash, some viewers questioned the authenticity of the clip, suggesting it may have been staged to generate online engagement.

“The video feels so staged and scripted,” one user commented, reflecting a growing skepticism toward viral relationship content circulating on social media.

Regardless of whether the moment was genuine or performative, the video has reignited conversations about autonomy, mutual respect, and evolving definitions of marriage in contemporary society.