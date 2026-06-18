'Getting Molested By Young Kids': Kolkata Boy Seen Harassing Australian Vlogger, Repeatedly Asks For 'Kiss' - Watch Viral Video

A video filmed by an Australian travel vlogger during his visit to Kolkata has sparked a wave of discussion on social media after capturing an awkward and uncomfortable interaction with a local man.

The footage, shared on Instagram by travel creator Marco Roams, shows the tourist walking through a busy street when a young man sitting in a rickshaw suddenly calls out to him. The man repeatedly asks Marco for a kiss, creating a situation that quickly turns uncomfortable.

"Kiss me here, kiss me," the man can be heard saying in the clip.

Tourist attempts to walk away

Surprised by the request, Marco politely declines and responds, "Kiss you? No sorry, I'm straight."

Despite the clear rejection, the man continues pursuing the conversation. The video shows him repeatedly approaching the tourist and even holding his hand while Marco attempts to leave the area.

Throughout the encounter, Marco appears uneasy and makes several efforts to disengage and continue on his way. The interaction eventually ends after he manages to create some distance between himself and the man.

Reacting to the experience, the Australian traveller says in the video, "Wow! Getting bloody molested by people younger than me."

The clip also included an on-screen caption that read: "Why do Indian guys always want you to kiss them?"

Social media users condemn the behaviour

After being posted online, the video quickly gained traction, attracting thousands of views and comments. Many viewers expressed sympathy for the tourist, arguing that unwanted advances and physical contact should never be normalised, regardless of who is involved.

Several users criticised the behaviour shown in the video and stressed the importance of respecting personal space and consent.

"I think you landed in the wrong India," one user commented.

Another tagged local authorities, writing, "@kolkatapolice Kindly teach these boys a good lesson."

Wider conversation around tourist safety

The incident has reignited discussions about how visitors experience public spaces while travelling in India. Many social media users noted that even seemingly minor encounters can leave a lasting impression on international tourists and influence perceptions of a destination.

While many commenters pointed out that such incidents do not represent the behaviour of most Indians, they argued that ensuring tourists feel comfortable and welcome is important for maintaining the country's image as a travel destination.