'Get well soon' wishes pour in for Raju Srivastava after he suffers heart attack

Comedian Raju Srivastava has been admitted to AIIMS in Delhi after he suffered a heart attack while working out at a gym. His health update was a shocker that came in earlier this day. Fans and followers took to social media in praying for his speedy recovery.

Get well soon messages and health wishes poured in on Twitter towards the talented artist. Another comedian identified as Sunil Pal recorded a video for his fellow industry-men Rahul. He broke into tears while filming the health greeting clip and also took to update that Rahul is doing fine now.



