Get Over Mumbai Local, Viral Video Shows Woman Getting Eyebrows Done On Bangaon Local Train

What do you do while travelling, read books or take a nap? People commuting through local trains might involve in doing a several things, from browsing one's phone to gossiping with fellow passengers. Some might even involve in purchasing the items being sold on the trains by vendors who hop on and hop off the public transport. But would you believe if we say that women are getting their eyebrows done during their travel on a local train?

It was learned that women took threading service on a Bangaon local train. A recent viral video recorded a woman getting her eyebrows threaded on a local train in Bangaon, West Bengal.

The footage showed a makeup and beauty service provider threading the eyebrows of a female passenger during her travel. While the passenger turned customer was seated, the beautician managed to stand on the seat, maintain her balance, and carry out the skillful beauty procedure on her.

In the recent past, there have been several videos we have come across from Mumbai's lifeline, the Mumbai local trains including dance performances, karaoke sessions, fights, and much more. However, this seems to be the time to get over Mumbai local and take a sneak peek into what's going on inside Bangaon local trains.

A couple of videos going viral on the internet show threading services provided on the train for female passengers. While the above video captured one such instance, another showed a woman dangerously standing on the footboard of the transport and providing the service to her customer.

The video has quickly gained traction on social media due to its unusualness. It has sparked widespread amusement online, leaving netizens stunned. "Everything is possible in bongaon local," read comments in reply to these viral videos.