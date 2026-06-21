'Get Out Of My Car': Uber Driver Allegedly Throws Hot Coffee At Australian Women During Ride Dispute - VIDEO

A tense confrontation between an Uber driver reportedly of Indian origin and two Australian women has sparked widespread debate online after a video of the altercation surfaced on social media.

The incident, which allegedly ended with one of the passengers requiring medical treatment for burns, is now reportedly under police investigation.

According to the viral footage shared on X, the disagreement started after the Uber driver allegedly decided not to continue the trip and asked the two women to cancel the booking. The passengers refused to do so immediately and remained inside the vehicle, triggering a heated argument.

The driver can be heard repeatedly demanding that the women leave his car.

“Get out of my car. Can’t you understand? I am telling you one more time, otherwise I am going to spill coffee on you,” the driver says in the video.

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The women, meanwhile, questioned why the driver had accepted the booking in the first place if he did not intend to complete the ride.

“I am not cancelling the trip because I have been stung before,” one of the passengers responded. “Why would you accept it?”

What began as a disagreement over the ride soon escalated into a physical confrontation. The footage appears to show the driver allegedly throwing a cup of hot coffee during the argument.

As the altercation intensified, nearby people gathered at the scene to understand what was happening.

Explaining the situation to bystanders, one of the women said: “We get in the car and he goes, I can’t take two people. I’m like, well why the f–k would you accept the trip? And then he pulled over and made us cancel it and then starts abusing her like a f—g idiot.”

Social media posts accompanying the video claimed that one of the passengers suffered burns severe enough to require hospital treatment. However, authorities have not publicly confirmed the extent of any injuries.

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The video quickly attracted thousands of reactions online, with users sharply divided over who was responsible for the confrontation.

Some viewers criticised the driver’s alleged actions and argued that the situation should never have become physical. Others questioned why the passengers remained inside the vehicle after being asked to leave.

“Lmao. Rideshare itself is a scam, he legally owns the car and is allowd to eject you from it. If you didn’t want to be scammed you shouldn’t have downloaded the scam app and agreed to be scammed. That being said, of course he should calmly call the police and wait for them,” one user wrote.

Another commented: “Why couldn’t they just get out? I don’t get it, even smirking like that. He has a family to feed and you’re not getting out his car why? Play silly games, win stupid prizes.”

A third user pointed to the behaviour of both parties, writing: “They acknowledge that the ride has already been cancelled but keep on arguing instead of just leaving, then it looks like they walk away but go back to the car for some reason?”