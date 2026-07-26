'Get A Room': New York Lawyers Caught Kissing In Central Park, Viral Video Draws Comparison To Coldplay Cheating Row - WATCH

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A video showing a well-dressed man and woman kissing on a bench in New York City's Central Park has gone viral, triggering widespread speculation online. Social media users have claimed the pair are lawyers working in Manhattan, though their identities and professions have not been officially confirmed.

The clip, shared by TikTok creator Jay Guapõ, shows the couple embracing before he interrupts them by shouting, "Get a room. There's kids around."

Startled by the remark, the pair quickly stop kissing and attempt to shield themselves from the camera.

Awkward exchange caught on camera

The man, dressed in a business suit, is seen getting up from the bench with a smile while trying to wave the TikToker away. Meanwhile, the woman remains seated and calmly tells him to "put the phone down."

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As the interaction continues, the content creator responds, "Don't touch me don't touch, if you touch me I'll have to touch you," while continuing to film the couple. The TikToker is known for posting prank and confrontation-style videos on social media.

Internet draws comparisons to Coldplay cheating rumours

The video quickly spread across platforms, with many users comparing the incident to last year's viral Coldplay concert cheating controversy, where a couple caught on the stadium's kiss cam became the centre of online gossip over alleged infidelity.

In this latest case, however, there is no verified evidence suggesting the Central Park couple are having an affair. It also remains unclear whether either of them is married.

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Social media divided over privacy concerns

While some viewers fuelled rumours by calling it "the most obvious affair," many others criticised the person filming the couple rather than those kissing in public.

One user wrote, "Recording strangers??? and putting them on your social media??? because they're kissing in a park??"

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Another commented, "Recording them is weird."

The incident has reignited conversations about privacy in public spaces, with many questioning whether moments involving strangers should be recorded and uploaded online without their consent simply because they may attract viral attention.