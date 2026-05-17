'Gareebo Ka Fayda Mat Uthao': Meerut Man Allegedly Duped After Buying ₹2500 LPG Cylinder Filled With Water; Viral Video Sparks Concern

A shocking incident from Meerut’s Lisadi Gate area has raised serious concerns about illegal LPG cylinder sales after a local street vendor claimed he was cheated by a black-market seller. The incident, which took place in Tarapuri’s Jogiwali Gali, came to light after the victim shared a viral video showing water gushing out of a newly purchased gas cylinder.

Emergency purchase turns into costly mistake

Faheem, a resident of Tarapuri who runs a pakora cart for a living, said he was forced to buy an LPG cylinder urgently because his household had run out of cooking gas. With children waiting for food and no immediate supply available through authorised channels, he purchased a 14-kg LPG cylinder from a man selling cylinders on a bicycle in the neighbourhood.

According to Faheem, he paid ₹2,500 in cash, significantly higher than the regulated price, as the cylinder was being sold illegally in the black market.

Gas stove failed to ignite

After bringing the cylinder home, Faheem connected it to his gas stove to prepare food. However, despite several attempts, the burner refused to light. Initially assuming it was a technical fault, he tried adjusting and shaking the cylinder, but there was still no gas supply.

Suspicious about the situation, he decided to inspect the cylinder more closely.

Water pours out instead of LPG

Faheem claimed that when he turned the cylinder upside down, water began spraying out instead of cooking gas. Shocked by the discovery, he recorded a video showing the water flowing from the cylinder and shared it on social media to warn others.

He alleged that barely half a kilogram of LPG was present, while the rest of the cylinder, nearly 13.5 kilograms, appeared to contain water.

Video goes viral as Warning to public

The video quickly circulated online, drawing attention to possible LPG fraud and the risks of purchasing cylinders from unauthorised sellers. Faheem said his intention behind sharing the clip was to prevent others from falling victim to similar scams.

He urged people to always verify seals, weight, and authenticity before accepting delivery of any gas cylinder.

Speaking about the incident, Faheem appealed to local authorities to take strict action against illegal LPG distribution networks. He highlighted how rising demand and emergency situations often force economically weaker families to buy fuel at inflated prices from unofficial sources.