Ganeshotsav 2022: Modak Meme- it's Ganesh Chaturthi and we just love Modak

It's Ganesh Chaturthi, and Bappa has already arrived. What's better than getting to eat our favourite 'Modak' and enjoy the festival. Internet is filled with funny Modak Memes, let's see and enjoy the festivities.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
I love you Bappa, I love you Modak |

Every year, we welcome our favorite Bappa with full excitement and enthusiasm. This year, it is even more special as the Ganeshotsav would be publicly celebrated after almost 2 years. Everyone including the netizens are happy also because its the time when they get to relish on their favourite sweet, that is Modak. (A sweet offered as prasad during Ganeshotsav, referred to as Ganesha's favourite sweet.)

So, let's enjoy our favourite modak wih some of the funny modak memes, take a look:

