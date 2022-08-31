Ganeshotsav 2022: Modak Meme- it's Ganesh Chaturthi and we just love Modak

I love you Bappa, I love you Modak |

Every year, we welcome our favorite Bappa with full excitement and enthusiasm. This year, it is even more special as the Ganeshotsav would be publicly celebrated after almost 2 years. Everyone including the netizens are happy also because its the time when they get to relish on their favourite sweet, that is Modak. (A sweet offered as prasad during Ganeshotsav, referred to as Ganesha's favourite sweet.)

So, let's enjoy our favourite modak wih some of the funny modak memes, take a look:

When I give half modak to my friend and full modak to my crush

My Friend:- pic.twitter.com/MMwHd7q8w0 — Cycle_of_meme (@cycle_meme) August 30, 2020

Modak nhi dete kyaa bhau tum log @meme__mature 😐😑 https://t.co/afFjD2XHCP — Memesmeriduniya (@memesmeriduniya) August 25, 2020