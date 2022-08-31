Ganeshotsav 2022: Modak Meme- it's Ganesh Chaturthi and we just love Modak

Every year, we welcome our favorite Bappa with full excitement and enthusiasm. This year, it is even more special as the Ganeshotsav would be publicly celebrated after almost 2 years. Everyone including the netizens are happy also because its the time when they get to relish on their favourite sweet, that is Modak. (A sweet offered as prasad during Ganeshotsav, referred to as Ganesha's favourite sweet.)
So, let's enjoy our favourite modak wih some of the funny modak memes, take a look:
