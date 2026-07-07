'Gande Ishaare Karta Hai': Kanpur Girl Alleges Harassment By Neighbour’s Son; Internet Demands Action - VIDEO

A disturbing video from Kanpur’s Barra-2 area has gone viral on social media, with a young girl publicly alleging that she has been subjected to prolonged harassment and stalking by her neighbour’s son. In the video, the girl identifies herself as Bhoomi Singh Rathore, a resident of Barra-2, and recounts a series of incidents that she claims have left her living in constant fear.

According to Bhoomi, the accused is Naitik Katiyaar, son of her neighbour Sushil Kumar Katiyaar. Speaking directly to the camera, she says she has become "frustrated and irritated" by his repeated behaviour.

Allegations of lewd gestures, stalking and intimidation

Describing the alleged harassment, Bhoomi says, "Jabhi mai chhat pe hoti hu ya niche utarti hu, wo ashleel harkatein karta hai aur gande gande ishaaare karta hai," which translates to, "Whenever I am on the terrace or go downstairs outside my house, he makes lewd gestures and obscene signs at me."

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She further alleges that if she ignores him, he whistles at her and even hits the balcony railing to attract her attention.

Bhoomi also claims that the harassment extends beyond her neighbourhood. According to her statement, whenever she goes out cycling, the accused follows her on a motorcycle and has allegedly attempted to stop and confront her on multiple occasions. She alleges that these repeated incidents have made her fearful for her safety.

Family claims complaint to parents went unheeded

The girl says that she and her mother approached Naitik's parents to complain about the alleged behaviour. However, instead of addressing the issue, they were allegedly abused by the accused's parents.

Despite these conversations, Bhoomi claims the situation has not improved. She says the accused "abhi bhi nahin sudhar raha" ("still hasn't changed his behaviour"), prompting her to share her experience publicly through the viral video.

Social media demands action

The video has triggered widespread outrage online, with many social media users urging authorities to intervene and ensure the girl's safety.

One user commented, "Something needs to be done immediately to ensure the safety." Another wrote, "Authorities need to take action before something happens." A third user praised her courage, saying, "Such a brave little girl. Hope the police atleast does something now."

As of now, it remains unclear whether a formal police complaint or FIR has been registered in connection with the allegations. Authorities have also not issued an official statement on the matter.

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Police Commissioner responds to viral video

Replying to one of the viral videos online, Police Commissioner of Kanpur Nagar said, "A case has been registered at Barra Police Station under relevant sections in the matter. Investigation is ongoing. Further legal action is being taken based on the merits and demerits as well as the evidence."