'Ganda Mat Karo...India Nahi Hai': Nepali Local Scolds Indian Men For Spitting Gutka On Road, Makes Them Wash-Off The Stain - VIDEO

A viral video circulating widely on social media has sparked conversations about civic responsibility and tourist behaviour after a Nepali local was seen confronting Indian men for spitting gutka on a public road.

In the video, reportedly filmed in Nepal, a group of Indian men travelling in a car are stopped by a local resident after one of them spits gutka from a moving vehicle onto the street. The Nepali man firmly asks them to clean the mess, reminding them that they must respect the country they are visiting.

“India nahi hai bhai, Nepal hai, ganda mat karna. Aap itne bade desh se ho, idhar aake ganda karte ho,” he is heard saying in the clip. Following the confrontation, one of the tourists apologises and washes off the gutka stain using water, while the local continues to emphasise the importance of maintaining cleanliness in public spaces.

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Internet reacts strongly

The video quickly gained traction online, drawing widespread reactions from netizens who praised the Nepali citizen for standing up for public hygiene and national pride.

Many users applauded his calm yet firm approach. One user wrote on X, “Applause for the Nepali person who is proud of his country. We need volunteers in India who reprimand nuisance creators and make offenders clean their mess publicly.”

Others expressed harsher opinions. A comment read, “Disgusting Indian tourists spitting gutka on streets, this is why many countries are getting fed up with Indian visitors.”

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Another user added that strict action against public spitting is necessary, calling the incident an important lesson in accountability.

A larger conversation on civic sense

Beyond the viral moment, the incident has reignited debate about civic behaviour, especially among tourists travelling abroad. Social media users highlighted how individual actions often shape global perceptions of an entire country.

The video serves as a reminder that respecting public spaces and local norms remains essential, whether at home or while visiting another nation.