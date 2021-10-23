Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke turns 35: Fans take to Twitter to share warm birthday messages

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke turns 35 today. She is most known for her role as Khaleesi in the HBO series Game of Thrones which aired for eight seasons.

The series ended two years back, and since then, the actress has been busy working on a variety of new projects.

Clarke made her Broadway debut in the 2013 play Breakfast at Tiffany's as Holly Golightly, and she played Nina in a West End production of The Seagull that was halted because to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sarah Connor in the science fiction picture Terminator Genisys, Qi'ra in the Star Wars film Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Me Before You (2016) and Last Christmas are among her film appearances.

The hit series ended its run earlier this year after a controversial eighth season. Clarke and Harington last appeared together in public along with their co-stars at the 2019 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, during which the show won 12 awards, including Outstanding Drama Series for the fourth time.

As the actress celebrates her 35th birthday today, have a look ay how fans have taken to Twitter to wish her on her special day!

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 12:32 PM IST