'Gadhe Ka Vishwaguru': Angry Pedestrian Slams Bikers Honking At Him On 'Footpath'; Netizens Relate To Frustration - VIDEO

A viral video capturing a pedestrian’s fiery reaction to reckless riding on a footpath has ignited widespread discussion about civic sense and road discipline across India. The clip, now circulating heavily on social media, reflects a frustration many urban commuters say they experience daily.

Pedestrian snaps after repeated close calls

The video shows a man calmly walking along a designated pedestrian footpath before being repeatedly forced aside by motorcyclists using the pavement to bypass traffic congestion. Visibly annoyed after multiple near-misses, he turns his camera toward the riders behind him and launches into a sarcastic yet emotional rant.

Calling out what he described as the collapse of basic civic responsibility, the man questioned how Indian cities could aspire to be “world-class” when pedestrians struggle to walk safely even on footpaths meant exclusively for them.

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His raw outburst, equal parts anger and satire, quickly resonated online, with many viewers calling it the most relatable moment on Indian internet this week.

Why footpath riding is a growing urban problem

Traffic experts have long warned that illegal riding on footpaths poses serious risks to pedestrians, especially children, elderly citizens, and people with disabilities. Footpaths are legally reserved for walkers, yet congestion, poor enforcement, and impatience among riders often turn them into unofficial escape routes during traffic jams.

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Urban planners note that India records thousands of pedestrian injuries every year due to unsafe road behaviour. Despite stricter traffic laws and higher penalties introduced under amended motor vehicle regulations, enforcement remains inconsistent in many cities.

Netizens say ‘enough is enough’

The video triggered strong reactions online, with users sharing similar experiences and demanding stricter action from authorities.

One user said, "gadhi ki bacchi" he has every right to get mad & no at this time even USA can't compare to China. Hm toh bht durrr hai.."

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Another commented, "This is horrible. Add to it, the wrong side driving of two-wheelers. Why can't the traffic cops take note of this? It will only add to the revenue of the government by imposing fines on such law breakers."

A third user wrote, "Absolutely. India needs military police for forcing traffic rules it’s super high time we are worst then most under developed nations ,while our satellites sit on moon we are still nomads when it comes to civic sense. Govt wake up its high time."

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Echoing calls for strict punishment, another added, "People driving on footpath are civic morons. Money can't buy good civic senses . It isn't traded & transferred to someone. These kinds of people need strict punishment like confiscating byke & imposing heavy penalties.."