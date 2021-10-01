'Future of youth has been played with': Devastated due to paper leak, REET candidates take to social media to demand justice

In the REET paper leak case in Rajasthan, the Ashok Gehlot government has so far suspended 20 officers and employees including one Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer, two Rajasthan Public Service (RPS) officials and one District Education Officer (DEO) of Sawai Madhopur.

The employees include three constables as well. An FIR has also been registered against them and a departmental inquiry has started against the accused RAS and RPS.

The role of these officers and employees was found suspicious in the recently held REET exam organised to appoint government teachers in state. This is the first such case in the state, when action has been taken against RAS and RPS officials in case of copying or paper leak.

The accused include SDM Narendra Kumar Meena (RAS), Circle Officer Narayan Tiwari (RPS), DSP Rajulal Meena, District Education Officer Radheshyam Meena (all from Sawai Madhopur) and 20 others.

Earlier, the Rajasthan Police had arrested four members of a gang for an alleged bid to make dummy candidates write the REET exam.

The Police had also arrested five persons for allegedly selling Bluetooth device fitted 'chappals' worth Rs 6 lakh to candidates appearing for REET.

This entire fiasco has left students in Rajasthan distraught who are asking for REET exams to be conducted fairly. Many are taking to social media to express their woes.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

(By agencies)

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 08:46 PM IST