From IPL to Binod, top Google trends of 2020 in India

The year 2020 is finally coming to an end. The year of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which sent the entire world in a state of shock, passed quickly for some, while for others it was a never-ending year.

Despite the pandemic, 2020 held very interesting events. The Board of Control for Cricket in India even managed to conduct the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. Although it took place nearly six months after the original commencement date. The event broke viewership records and also overtook coronavirus to become the most trending topic in India.

Not only sporting events but, also hilarious memes and jokes kept the COVID-19 blues away. The Ghanaian coffin dance was the most viral sensation of the year.

That said, let us take a look at the top Google trends of the year 2020.

Top Google Trends in 2020 (Overall):

1. Indian Premier League

2. Coronavirus

3. US election results

4. PM Kisan Yojana

5. Bihar election results

Top 'What is' searches on Google in 2020:

1. What is coronavirus

2. What is binod

3. What is plasma therapy

4. What is COVID-19

5. What is CAA

Top 'Sports events' searches on Google in 2020:

1. Indian Premier League

2. UEFA Champions League

3. English Premier League

4. French Open

5. La Liga