From Chennai sky, PM Modi catches a 'fleeting view' of India vs England Test

As he attended the grand event at the Nehru Indoor Stadium, India played visitor England at Chepauk Stadium. India bowled out England for 134 runs on day two of the second Test.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers who took another fifer and wreaked havoc on the turning Chepauk pict. Reducing play 106 for eight after tea, England added 28 runs before being bowled out for 134.

Earlier, India, who resumed the day at 300 for six, could only score 29 runs in the morning session with Rishabh Pant (58 not out, 77 balls) running out of partners.