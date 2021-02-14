From Chennai sky, PM Modi catches a 'fleeting view' of India vs England Test

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Chennai to inaugurate several projects on Sunday, tweeted out an aerial picture of the MA Chidambaram Stadium where second India vs England Test is being played.
Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension and laid the foundation stone for several other infrastructure projects in different sectors, including railways, in Tamil Nadu, describing them as symbols of innovation and indigenous development.
As he attended the grand event at the Nehru Indoor Stadium, India played visitor England at Chepauk Stadium. India bowled out England for 134 runs on day two of the second Test.
Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers who took another fifer and wreaked havoc on the turning Chepauk pict. Reducing play 106 for eight after tea, England added 28 runs before being bowled out for 134.
Earlier, India, who resumed the day at 300 for six, could only score 29 runs in the morning session with Rishabh Pant (58 not out, 77 balls) running out of partners.