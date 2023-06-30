France Violence: Chilling Videos From Deadly Riots In Paris & Other Cities Go Viral | Twitter: George Galloway

France is burning since clashes between youth protesters and police broke out earlier this week following a minor shot dead during a traffic police check. Violence erupted around Paris and other cities over the death of a 17-year-old delivery driver named Nael M. who was killed on Tuesday around the Paris suburb of Nanterre.

The killing prompted nationwide concern and widespread messages of indignation and condolences, including from soccer star Kylian Mbappe.

While some took to social media to react to the incident, several youths rushed to the streets to stage a fierce protest. They set fire to public places to demonstrate their anger over the killing. Several visuals from France surfaced online.

Check videos and pictures below

Bus depot set on fire in Aubervilliers, France

Cars set ablaze

CCTV poles attacked

More visuals from the unrest below

French authorities respond

French President Emmanuel Macron called the young man's death "inexplicable and inexcusable."

Meanwhile, the French Interior Ministry said on Thursday that it is mobilizing 40,000 police officers to deal with riots that have spread across France.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Friday denounced what he called a night of "rare violence." His office described the arrests as a sharp increase on previous operations as part of overall government efforts to be "extremely firm" with rioters.

More about the riots

Police detained 667 people, the interior minister said; 307 of those were in the Paris region alone, according to the Paris police headquarters.

Around 200 police officers were injured, according to a national police spokesperson. No information was available about injuries among the rest of the population.

Schools, town halls and police stations were targeted by people setting fires, and police used tear gas, water cannons and dispersion grenades against rioters, the spokesperson told media.