FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on May 31, 2020

As we enter the fifth phase of the lockdown, the Free Press Journal brings you the best memes and jokes from the internet.
So, sit back and laugh with us on these hilarious memes and jokes!
Lockdown Essentials:
The lockdown in India has been extended till June 30. Although, some restrictions have been lifted, do not forgot the essential SMS while stepping out!
S - Sanitizer
M - Masks
S - Social distancing
2020 in a single image:
Words to live by:
I received a very good slogan this morning, which is good for the individual as well as for the nation.
"To keep our body and nation fresh and active, there is only one solution: Chini band"
'Desi Gud' for our body, and 'Desi Goods' for our nation!
Lockdown 5.0
Disclaimer: These are jokes to lighten your mood in dark times.
