FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on May 21, 2020

Today marks the 59th day of the coronavirus lockdown which was announced on March 24 by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
As the world attempts to flatten the coronavirus curve, the Free Press Journal aims to wider the curve on your face with the most hilarious memes and jokes from the internet, as the famous American actress Phyllis Diller had once said, "A smile is a curve that sets everything straight."
Sit back, enjoy the memes and jokes and thank us later.
More on the Bangalore Boom!
"Bangalore boom was especially surprising because everyone was expecting a bust," wrote Twitter user @veenavenugopal
Lockdown resolution!
Did you know?
A South African man was arrested for eating at KFC free for a year by saying that 'head office' sent him to 'taste if their meals are up to the standard'.
Longing for such a trip!
When it comes to brown families, even the smallest of things are considered so big as Twitter user @battata_wada says, "Brown parents will take you to a temple and then call it a trip." But in times of coronavirus, where we have been home for nearly two months, even a trip to the nearest park would be considered huge!
Where to buy a laptop during coronavirus lockdown?
Electronics shops are still not operational as we deal with the fourth phase of the lockdown due to coronavirus. Meanwhile, Twitter user @viraj_sheth, a resident of Kandivali wants to know where he can buy a laptop during the lockdown. "Anyone know where can I buy a new laptop at this time in North Mumbai area (Kandivali)?" he wrote.
Another user, @NavalakhaRaj had a brilliant suggestion in mind. "Gada Electronics," he wrote.
Disclaimer: These are jokes to lighten your mood in dark times.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)