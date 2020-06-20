FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on June 20, 2020

While you are stuck at home during the lockdown, the Free Press Journal brings you the best memes and jokes from the internet.

And to celebrate Father's Day, we bring you a special edition consisting of only the funniest 'dad' jokes!

So, sit back, and don't forget to laugh on these hilarious 'dad' jokes!

1. "Dad, did you get a haircut?" "No, I got them all cut!"

2. "Why don't eggs tell jokes? They'd crack each other up."

3. "I don't trust stairs. They're always up to something."

4. "Did you hear the rumor about butter? Well, I'm not going to spread it!"

5. "Why couldn't the bicycle stand up by itself? It was two tired."

6. "This graveyard looks overcrowded. People must be dying to get in."

7. "Why did the math book look so sad? Because of all of its problems!"

8. "I made a pencil with two erasers. It was pointless."

9. "I've got a great joke about construction, but I'm still working on it."

10. "I'm so good at sleeping, I can do it with my eyes closed!"

11. The secret service isn't allowed to yell "Get down!" anymore when the president is about to be attacked. Now they have to yell "Donald, duck!"

12. What is the least spoken language in the world? Sign language

13. My wife tried to unlatch our daughter's car seat with one hand and said, "How do one armed mothers do it?" Without missing a beat I replied, "Single handedly."

14. MOM: "How do I look?" DAD: "With your eyes."

15. 3 unwritten rules of life...

1.

2.

3.