FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp jokes and memes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on September 21, 2020

The novel coronavirus has brought the whole world to a standstill and forced people to stay home due to the lockdown.
Apart from affecting millions of families around the world, it has also been taking a toll on people's mental health. While Free Press Journal brings you the latest news and updates about the pandemic, this Fun Corner is here to give you your daily dose of humour with rib-tickling jokes and memes from the internet.
Although there is absolutely nothing funny about the fatal virus or the pandemic, a little humour can help us get through the times of crisis as it helps us escape the horrors of reality.
Here are a few hilarious memes and jokes that will leave you in splits:
Well...
Some unfortunate puns and observations:
What’s the best thing about Switzerland?
I don’t know, but the flag is a big plus.
Why do we tell actors to “break a leg?”
Because every play has a cast.
Yesterday I saw a guy spill all his Scrabble letters on the road.
I asked him, “What’s the word on the street?”
I told my wife she was drawing her eyebrows too high.
She looked surprised.
Surviving the pandemic
Just wait a second - so what you're telling me is that my chance of surviving all this is directly linked to the common sense of others? You're kidding, right?
The spread of COVID-19 is based on two factors: 1. How dense the population is and 2. How dense the population is.
Disclaimer – This is a joke copy and no ill will is intended against anyone.
